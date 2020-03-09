Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 10,587 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,642 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 10,587 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,280 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LPX shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 3,600 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.46 per share, with a total value of $98,856.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,544.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific stock traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.00. 49,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,987. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.13 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $21.82 and a 12-month high of $34.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Louisiana-Pacific had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.76%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

See Also: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.