Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 2,307 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 193,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,356,000 after acquiring an additional 56,076 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,703,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of SHV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.94. The stock had a trading volume of 88,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,320. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.55. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.03 and a twelve month high of $110.90.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

