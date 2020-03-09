Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 5,222 Shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,222 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Xerox by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Xerox by 682.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xerox during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Xerox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Xerox from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Xerox to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of Xerox stock traded down $2.32 on Monday, reaching $28.97. 65,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,500. Xerox Corp has a 1-year low of $27.25 and a 1-year high of $39.47. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.25.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Xerox Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

