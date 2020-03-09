Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 9,748 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,748 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 250.9% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

NYSE:AGO traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.68. 36,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,798. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $40.18 and a one year high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.67. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.30 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 5.86%. Assured Guaranty’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGO. TheStreet lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.