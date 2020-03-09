Cambria Investment Management L.P. Takes Position in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Cabot by 463.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Cabot in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Cabot in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Cabot by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cabot news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $136,947.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,716.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

CBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cabot in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

NYSE CBT traded down $4.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.86. 16,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.32. Cabot Corp has a 12-month low of $34.49 and a 12-month high of $50.58.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $727.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.38 million. Cabot had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cabot Corp will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.81%.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

