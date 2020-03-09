Cambria Investment Management L.P. Trims Position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,936 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Best Buy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,796 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Best Buy by 16,510.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,817 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBY traded down $4.66 on Monday, reaching $69.16. The stock had a trading volume of 94,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12-month low of $61.58 and a 12-month high of $91.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

BBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.65.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

