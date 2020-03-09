Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Campbell Soup in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPB. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.79.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $51.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $53.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.39 and its 200 day moving average is $47.23.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

