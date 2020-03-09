Canaccord Genuity Cuts Mason Resources (TSE:MNR) Price Target to C$2.00

Mason Resources (TSE:MNR) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$5.25 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded Mason Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$4.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Monday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.69. Mason Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.39.

About Mason Resources

Mason Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for copper. The company primarily holds 100% interests in Ann Mason copper-molybdenum porphyry project in the Yerington district of Nevada.

