Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a report released on Thursday, March 5th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Wood forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CNQ. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wood & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.98.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $22.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $22.23 and a 1-year high of $32.79.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 49.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 86,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 60,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 231,007 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,470,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

