Canadian Natural Resources Ltd to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report issued on Thursday, March 5th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Wood forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CNQ. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.61.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$30.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.60. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$29.83 and a twelve month high of C$42.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.72. The firm has a market cap of $35.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.97.

In other news, Senior Officer Michel Cusson Réal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.71, for a total value of C$203,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 707,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,802,406.42. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.75, for a total transaction of C$815,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,386,301.67. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,500 shares of company stock worth $6,707,507.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.