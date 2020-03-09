Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) is Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises about 4.6% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $61,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,475,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,396,058,000 after buying an additional 95,049 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,224,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,331,868,000 after acquiring an additional 879,056 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,046,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $777,805,000 after acquiring an additional 100,807 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,227,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,755,000 after buying an additional 346,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,268,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $320,220,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $263.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $349.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $288.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $291.00 price target (up from $269.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.16.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $43.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $202.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,283,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,655. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.59. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $275.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.6292 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.50%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

