Cantor Fitzgerald Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note issued on Thursday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.73) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.71). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $21.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.50. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $43.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 7,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $253,181.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,375.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 45,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total value of $1,380,707.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,182,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,802,042.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,764,538 over the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 18.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 80.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 14,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 15.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after buying an additional 157,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 146,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

