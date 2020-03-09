Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Cytokinetics, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cytokinetics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.01) per share for the year.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 452.92% and a negative return on equity of 10,351.99%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $14.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91. The company has a market cap of $901.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.17. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $16.96.

In other Cytokinetics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 1,072,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $16,927,353.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology purchased 342,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,311,256.96. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,082,980 shares of company stock worth $17,052,826. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Cytokinetics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Cytokinetics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Cytokinetics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Cytokinetics by 2.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

