Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Omeros in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.09) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.11).

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Omeros in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Omeros stock opened at $18.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.14. Omeros has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $20.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 2.57.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $33.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.38 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Omeros by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Omeros by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 31,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Omeros by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Omeros by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Omeros by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. 55.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

