Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on PTC Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($4.16) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $55.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 4.30. PTC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $31.49 and a 1 year high of $59.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.06.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $96.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.93 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.95% and a negative return on equity of 35.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $86,561.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,004.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $687,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,304.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,414 shares of company stock worth $869,111. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

