Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,612 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $13,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 30.9% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 43,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 413,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,650,000 after buying an additional 53,186 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,336,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 193,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,876,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total transaction of $846,672.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,587.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,654 shares of company stock valued at $8,386,467 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock traded down $10.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.29. 357,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,301. The company has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $78.45 and a twelve month high of $107.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.16.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

