Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Stake Trimmed by Polaris Venture Management Co. V L.L.C.

Polaris Venture Management Co. V L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 86.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308,065 shares during the quarter. Cardlytics accounts for 9.1% of Polaris Venture Management Co. V L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Polaris Venture Management Co. V L.L.C. owned approximately 0.88% of Cardlytics worth $12,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 35.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000.

CDLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from to in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardlytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.14.

Cardlytics stock traded down $5.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.28. 37,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,459. Cardlytics Inc has a 52-week low of $14.14 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.27 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.39.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $69.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Cardlytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardlytics news, insider Kirk Somers sold 5,562 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $554,308.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,619,505.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Grimes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,403 shares in the company, valued at $34,776,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 285,011 shares of company stock worth $23,228,607. Corporate insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

