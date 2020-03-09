Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Shares Purchased by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 555,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,810 shares during the quarter. Carriage Services accounts for 2.1% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 3.12% of Carriage Services worth $14,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Carriage Services by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

CSV traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.26. 2,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,566. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $373.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.76. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CSV shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

In other Carriage Services news, VP Michael Loeffel purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $53,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 12,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,710.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO William Goetz purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.48 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 18,700 shares of company stock worth $450,725 and have sold 2,642 shares worth $63,625. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

