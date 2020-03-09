Carrie E. Hansen Sells 13,240 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 13,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $334,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 362,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,178,499.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AMK traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.76. 252,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 42.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AssetMark Financial Holdings has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $34.02.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AMK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AssetMark Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter valued at about $421,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter valued at about $4,388,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter valued at about $5,061,000. 21.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.