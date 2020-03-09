Carry 1-Day Volume Tops $1.40 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Carry token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Upbit. Carry has a market capitalization of $7.95 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Carry has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Carry Token Profile

Carry (CRE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 4,941,687,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,918,761,553 tokens. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io. Carry’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Carry Token Trading

Carry can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

