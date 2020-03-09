Cascades Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:CAS)

Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 11th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of TSE CAS opened at C$11.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.74. Cascades has a 1 year low of C$7.55 and a 1 year high of C$13.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.80.

Get Cascades alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. CIBC raised shares of Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cascades currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.10.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.