Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded down $15.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,315. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.75 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.72.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.47.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

