CCUniverse (UVU) Hits Market Cap of $40,577.00

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 45.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar. One CCUniverse token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. CCUniverse has a market cap of $40,577.00 and $3,222.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003661 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000047 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000121 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a token. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,837,570 tokens. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here. CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org.

