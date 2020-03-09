Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.34 Million

Brokerages expect that Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) will announce sales of $39.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.27 million and the highest is $43.29 million. Cedar Realty Trust posted sales of $36.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $145.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140.28 million to $148.11 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $142.68 million, with estimates ranging from $136.50 million to $150.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $35.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.75%.

CDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cedar Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Cedar Realty Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Cedar Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 125,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 28,170 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,802,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 73,382 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 16,776 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,978,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 85,814 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 513,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 332,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust stock opened at $2.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.38 million, a P/E ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 0.88. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $3.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

