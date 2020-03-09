Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) Stock Position Lowered by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 771,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 120,142 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.06% of Cenovus Energy worth $10,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 411,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,648,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,779,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,282,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 22,323,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $640,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Shares of NYSE:CVE traded down $3.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.74. 16,525,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,084,612. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.05. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $10.82.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.43%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.86%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

