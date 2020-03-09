Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,437 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Centene worth $18,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,495,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,906,000 after buying an additional 7,128,896 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,482,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 18.3% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,244,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,395,000 after buying an additional 1,121,153 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Centene by 958.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 819,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,431,000 after buying an additional 741,637 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 643,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,402,000 after buying an additional 470,716 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $58.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.01. Centene Corp has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $68.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.36.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $72.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $650,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock worth $4,425,920. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

