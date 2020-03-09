Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of CDEV traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,924,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,159,247. Centennial Resource Development has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 708,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,021.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Shapiro acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 146,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,323.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,493,889 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after buying an additional 350,080 shares in the last quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 481,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 317,338 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at $6,057,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at $1,271,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 139,180 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

