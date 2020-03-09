Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $2.50 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $5.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 64.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CDEV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of CDEV opened at $1.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.80. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The stock has a market cap of $515.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.21.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO George S. Glyphis purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 708,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,021.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Shapiro purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 146,002 shares in the company, valued at $280,323.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 262,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 133,300 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 239,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 344,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 55,400 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,655,000.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

