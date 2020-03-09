Cfra Upgrades Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) to Hold

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) was upgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Cfra’s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Shares of NYSE HRL traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.89. 1,332,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $48.86. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.91.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 15,685 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $696,414.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $201,999.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,694.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,460 shares of company stock worth $4,083,557 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,468,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,881,000 after purchasing an additional 799,392 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,114,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,514,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,317,000 after purchasing an additional 523,836 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,926,000. 45.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

