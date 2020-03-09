ChainX One Day Volume Reaches $465,783.00 (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded up 35.3% against the US dollar. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00014305 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and BigONE. ChainX has a market capitalization of $5.29 million and approximately $465,783.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 4,059,250 coins. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org.

ChainX Coin Trading

ChainX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

