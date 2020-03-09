ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE:ECOM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. First Analysis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ChannelAdvisor in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $600,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 482,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,874.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 474,649 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 109.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 39,558 shares during the period. Altai Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 28.5% in the third quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,464,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,325,000 after buying an additional 768,145 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChannelAdvisor stock opened at $8.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $249.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.42 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. ChannelAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.36.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions in the United States and internationally. Its e-commerce cloud platform helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

