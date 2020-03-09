Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Holdings Decreased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 71.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price (up previously from $550.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $540.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $524.95.

In related news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.36, for a total value of $4,152,445.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,020 shares in the company, valued at $37,836,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,968 shares of company stock worth $19,432,487. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHTR traded down $24.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $472.48. 22,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,927. Charter Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $335.53 and a fifty-two week high of $546.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $517.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.09. The company has a market capitalization of $106.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.66, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

