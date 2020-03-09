Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Lowered to Sell at SunTrust Banks

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) was downgraded by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Johnson Rice downgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.25 to $1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $2.00 to $0.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.78.

Shares of CHK stock opened at $0.22 on Monday. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97. The firm has a market cap of $451.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Garrison Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 1,081.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. 50.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

