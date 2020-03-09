Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) Lowered to Underweight at Piper Sandler

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $2.25 to $1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $0.50 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.78.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.16. 172,449,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,801,800. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $451.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $3.57.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,696,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,138,572 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805,365 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,008,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,284,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 587.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,125,537 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

