Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Downgraded by DNB Markets

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS BWLLY traded down $0.91 on Monday, reaching $6.21. 4,801 shares of the company traded hands.

Get Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group alerts:

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs), Large Gas Carriers (LGCs), and Product Services. The company is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies; and product trading and delivery activities.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.