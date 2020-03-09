Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Director Acquires $104,920.00 in Stock

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $104,920.00.

Churchill Downs stock traded down $12.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.92. The stock had a trading volume of 587,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,033. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.05 and a 12 month high of $167.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.48. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $280.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 544.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 580,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,607,000 after acquiring an additional 490,128 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at $48,619,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 610,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,343,000 after purchasing an additional 307,743 shares during the period. Banbury Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth $28,877,000. Finally, Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth $16,642,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.60.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

