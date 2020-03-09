Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,423 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $17,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cigna by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,301 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,109,000 after purchasing an additional 62,271 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 15,979 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cigna by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 699 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $1,515,811.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,071 shares in the company, valued at $6,803,862.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total value of $4,552,818.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,374 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,815 shares of company stock worth $10,664,482. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.15.

Shares of CI traded down $16.43 on Monday, reaching $179.09. 271,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,707,313. The firm has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $141.95 and a 12 month high of $224.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.34.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

