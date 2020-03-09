Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) to post $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty One analysts have made estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.65. Cimarex Energy posted earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full-year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $9.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $8.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

XEC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

In related news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $65,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,024.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 814.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XEC opened at $24.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.30 and its 200-day moving average is $45.46. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $23.76 and a 12-month high of $72.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.94%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

