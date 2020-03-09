Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Rating Lowered to Hold at SunTrust Banks

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) was downgraded by SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “negative” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.12.

Shares of NYSE XEC traded down $8.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.57. The stock had a trading volume of 379,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,053,089. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.30 and its 200-day moving average is $45.46. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.57. Cimarex Energy has a 52 week low of $23.76 and a 52 week high of $72.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.54 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $65,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,128,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,738 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $50,243,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,004,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $105,233,000 after purchasing an additional 407,565 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $15,022,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 99.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 529,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,377,000 after buying an additional 264,027 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

