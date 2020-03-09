Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Lessened by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,930 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 2.5% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,994,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,414 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,954 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,066,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,113 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,887,544 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $851,626,000 after buying an additional 288,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $857,003,000 after buying an additional 5,176,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,044 shares of company stock valued at $3,302,448. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.41.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.22. 20,767,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,150,244. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.28 and its 200-day moving average is $46.91. The firm has a market cap of $167.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

