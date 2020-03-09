Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Trimmed by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,972 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,241 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 19.3% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,462 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 57.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,902 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 19,658 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 160.0% in the third quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 80,756 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 499,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $24,700,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

Shares of CSCO traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.00. 2,011,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,150,244. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.28 and a 200-day moving average of $46.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.35 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In other news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,044 shares of company stock valued at $3,302,448. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.