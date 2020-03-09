Citigroup Downgrades Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) to Neutral

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WTTR. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Select Energy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.92.

Shares of NYSE WTTR traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.42. 319,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,025. Select Energy Services has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.54 million, a P/E ratio of 110.53 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $276.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.61 million. Research analysts predict that Select Energy Services will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Select Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

