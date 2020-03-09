Citigroup Downgrades Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) to Neutral

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

TCOM traded down $2.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.28. The company had a trading volume of 923,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,734,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,903,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $16,612,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $62,203,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $96,830,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the third quarter worth $486,000. Institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

