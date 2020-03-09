Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,967 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 11,604 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Citrix Systems worth $11,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth $30,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 293.9% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Citrix Systems to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.33.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.71, for a total transaction of $481,805.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,982,265.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $138,929.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,858.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,436 shares of company stock worth $5,542,079. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $117.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.08.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 84.34% and a net margin of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

