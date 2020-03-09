Civitas Hits Market Capitalization of $123,777.00 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. Civitas has a total market cap of $123,777.00 and $8.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Civitas has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.85 or 0.00349112 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004933 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00013513 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000976 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,455,928 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin.

Civitas Coin Trading

Civitas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

