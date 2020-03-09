Clarkson (LON:CKN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.80 EPS

Clarkson (LON:CKN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX 118.80 ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 116 ($1.53) by GBX 2.80 ($0.04), Digital Look Earnings reports.

CKN stock traded down GBX 165 ($2.17) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,290 ($30.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,886. Clarkson has a 12 month low of GBX 2,180 ($28.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,135 ($41.24). The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,831.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,730.20.

Get Clarkson alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a GBX 53 ($0.70) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $25.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

CKN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital cut their price objective on Clarkson from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment includes services provided to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as arranges principal-to-principal cash-settled contracts for differences based upon standardized freight contracts.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.