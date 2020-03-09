Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) Announces Dividend of GBX 53

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) announced a dividend on Monday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 53 ($0.70) per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $25.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:CKN traded down GBX 165 ($2.17) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,290 ($30.12). 70,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,874.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,730.28. Clarkson has a one year low of GBX 2,180 ($28.68) and a one year high of GBX 3,135 ($41.24). The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26.

CKN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on Clarkson from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Clarkson in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

About Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment includes services provided to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as arranges principal-to-principal cash-settled contracts for differences based upon standardized freight contracts.

