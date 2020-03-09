Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Clorox worth $18,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total transaction of $42,724,713.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,908 shares in the company, valued at $51,870,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus raised Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.43.

Shares of CLX stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $173.18. 247,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,495. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.36. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $144.12 and a 12-month high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

