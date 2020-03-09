CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CEO. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNOOC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered CNOOC to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Shares of CNOOC stock traded down $18.06 on Monday, hitting $111.66. 27,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,032. CNOOC has a one year low of $128.90 and a one year high of $193.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.07. The company has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in CNOOC by 6.4% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 30,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CNOOC by 71.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNOOC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $791,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of CNOOC by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CNOOC by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About CNOOC

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

