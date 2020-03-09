COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCHGY shares. Citigroup lowered shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of CCHGY traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,129. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.42. COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

About COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

